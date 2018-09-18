'Captain Marvel': Brie Larson crash lands on Earth in first trailer

Brie Larson stars in the first trailer for "Captain Marvel." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Brie Larson is a hero without a memory in the first trailer for Marvel's next comic book epic, Captain Marvel.

The clip, released Tuesday, features Larson as the titular character crash landing on earth, arriving inside a closed Blockbuster at night. The store represents how the film takes place in the '90s before the events of Iron Man which kicked off the Marvel cinematic universe in 2008.

Captain Marvel's entrance prompts the arrival of Nick Fury, portrayed by a returning Samuel L. Jackson, who wants to recruit Captain Marvel in order to fend off a space invasion.

As Captain Marvel explains to Fury, she has memory flashes of living on Earth, but has no recollection of where she comes from.

The trailer also hints at Captain Marvel's origin as an Air Force pilot and how she will be taking on the shapeshifting Skrulls who can appear as humans.

Captain Marvel, from directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, is set to arrive in theaters on March 8, 2019. Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Ben Mendelsohn, as the film's villain, also star. Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace will be featured, reprising their villainous roles from Guardians of the Galaxy.