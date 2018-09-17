Emily Blunt brings magic to 'Mary Poppins Returns' trailer

Emily Blunt stars alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the new trailer for "Mary Poppins Returns." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Emily Blunt stars as magical nanny Mary Poppins in the new trailer for Disney's upcoming sequel, Marry Poppins Returns.

The clip, released Monday, features Blunt arriving from the skies by umbrella in order to look over Michael and Jane Banks once again who are now grown and have children of their own.

"You seem hardly to have aged at all," Michael (Ben Whishaw) says as he greets Poppins alongside Jane (Emily Mortimer). "One never discusses a woman's age, Michael," Poppins replies.

The trailer also features Lin-Manuel Miranda as London street lamplighter Jack and looks at the animated musical numbers that will be featured in the film.

Mary Poppins Returns, directed by Rob Marshall, is set to arrive in theaters on Dec. 19. Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Dick Van Dyke also star.

"Mary Poppins is back to help the next generation of the Banks family find the joy and wonder missing in their lives following a personal loss. Emily Blunt stars as the practically-perfect nanny with unique magical skills who can turn any ordinary task into an unforgettable, fantastic adventure and Lin-Manuel Miranda plays her friend Jack, an optimistic street lamplighter who helps bring light-and life-to the streets of London," reads a synopsis.