Actress Olivia Munn's "The Predator" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Predator -- an alien horror film starring Olivia Munn and Sterling K. Brown -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $24 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Nun with $18.2 million, followed by A Simple Favor at No. 3 with $16 million, White Boy Rick at No. 4 with $8.8 million and Crazy Rich Asians at No. 5 with $8.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Peppermint at No. 6 with $6 million, The Meg at No. 7 with $3.8 million, Searching at No. 8 with $3.2 million, Unbroken: Path to Redemption at No. 9 with $2.4 million and Mission: Impossible -- Fallout at No. 10.