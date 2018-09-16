'Green Book' wins People's Choice Award in Toronto

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Peter Farrelly's 1960s-set dramedy Green Book -- starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali -- earned the Grolsch People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival Sunday.
The first runner-up was Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk and the second runner-up was Alfonso Cuarón's Roma, the festival's website said.
The Grolsch People's Choice Midnight Madness Award went to Vasan Bala's The Man Who Feels No Pain (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.) First runner-up in that contest was David Gordon Green's Halloween and second runner-up was Sam Levinson's Assassination Nation.
E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin won the Grolsch People's Choice Documentary Award for Free Solo. First runner-up was Tom Donahue's This Changes Everything and second runner-up was John Chester's The Biggest Little Farm.
Wi Ding Ho's Cities of Last Things won the Toronto Platform Prize and Carmel Winters' Float Like a Butterfly won the Prize of the International Federation of Film Critics -- Discovery Program.
Guy Nattiv's Skin earned the Prize of the International Federation of Film Critics -- Special Presentations and Ash Mayfair's The Third Wife scored the NETPAC Award.
