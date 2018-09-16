Director shares first photo of Joaquin Phoenix in standalone 'Joker' film

Producer Todd Phillips attends the premiere of the film "Project X" in Los Angeles on February 29, 2012. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

The first photo of Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker" was released online Sunday. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Director Todd Phillips posted on Instagram Sunday the first photo of Joaquin Phoenix in their standalone Joker film.

"Arthur," Phillips captioned the image of Phoenix, who stares at the camera -- unsmiling and without the titular villain's signature clown makeup.

Phoenix, 43, has unkempt, collar-length hair and is wearing a rumpled, button-down shirt and jacket in the picture.

Phoenix's previous films include To Die For, Gladiator, Quills, Her and Walk the Line. Phillips is known for helming The Hangover comedy trilogy.

Warner Bros. plans to release the Joker origin film on Oct. 4, 2019.

The dark-toned movie is to take place outside of the existing DC extended film universe and is intended to help launch a new DC Comics banner that will allow the movie studio to tell unique comic-book stories using different actors in the title roles.

The Joker was last portrayed by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad. He is expected to reprise the role in a Suicide Squad sequel and in a standalone film he is executive producing.

Before that, the character was played by Jack Nicholson and the late Heath Ledger. Mark Hamill has voiced the character in several animated projects.