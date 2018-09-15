Netflix to release André Holland-Zazie Beetz film 'High Flying Bird'

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix says it has acquired the rights to High Flying Bird and plans to release Steven Soderbergh's basketball-themed movie in 2019.
"During a pro basketball lockout, a sports agent pitches a rookie basketball client on an intriguing and controversial business proposition," a press release from the streaming service said.
Moonlight scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney wrote the film and Soderbergh directed it. The cast includes André Holland, Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan and Bill Duke.
"We had several strong options for distributing High Flying Bird, but to borrow the patois of the movie itself, this deal felt like a slam dunk and the perfect way for me to begin my relationship with Netflix as a director," Soderbergh said in a statement.
Soderbergh's films include the Ocean's trilogy, Erin Brockovich, Traffic, Magic Mike and Logan Lucky.