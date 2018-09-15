Netflix to release André Holland-Zazie Beetz film 'High Flying Bird'

Actress Zazie Beetz attends the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Santa Monica on June 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director Steven Soderbergh appears backstage with the award he garnered for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in a TV Movie or Miniseries for his film "Behind the Candelabra" at the 66th annual DGA Awards in Los Angeles on January 25, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Netflix said it has acquired Andre Holland's new movie "High Flying Bird." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix says it has acquired the rights to High Flying Bird and plans to release Steven Soderbergh's basketball-themed movie in 2019.

"During a pro basketball lockout, a sports agent pitches a rookie basketball client on an intriguing and controversial business proposition," a press release from the streaming service said.

Moonlight scribe Tarell Alvin McCraney wrote the film and Soderbergh directed it. The cast includes André Holland, Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Sonja Sohn, Zachary Quinto, Kyle MacLachlan and Bill Duke.

"We had several strong options for distributing High Flying Bird, but to borrow the patois of the movie itself, this deal felt like a slam dunk and the perfect way for me to begin my relationship with Netflix as a director," Soderbergh said in a statement.

Soderbergh's films include the Ocean's trilogy, Erin Brockovich, Traffic, Magic Mike and Logan Lucky.