Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt finish work on 'Jungle Cruise' movie

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have finished work on the Walt Disney Studios adventure Jungle Cruise.

"On behalf of this big, brown, bald tattooed man and my boundlessly talented, elegant and incomparable co-star, Emily Blunt.. Ladies and gentleman and children of all ages - that is an OFFICIAL WRAP of our epic @DisneyStudios JUNGLE CRUISE. This one's for you Walt! Johnson tweeted Friday.

The post included a brief video of Johnson and Blunt -- in their costumes -- walking through a studio lot and ultimately joining the film's crew to thank them for their hard work.

As the clip closed, everyone threw their hats in the air to celebrate the end of production.

Set for release in October, the comedy is based on Disney's classic, theme-park ride. It will co-star Jess Plemons, Jack Whitehall and Edgar Ramirez.