Dolly Parton holds her Tex Ritter award backstage at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 3, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Aniston will star in Netflix's "Dumplin'" that features original music from Dolly Parton. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired beauty pageant film Dumplin' starring Jennifer Aniston and featuring original music from Dolly Parton.

The film, set to premiere on Netflix later this year, follows a plus-sized teenage daughter of a former beauty queen who signs up for her mom's beauty pageant in protest. The act inspires others to do the same, changing the pageant and its small Texas town in the process.

Joining Aniston will be Danielle Macdonald, Odeya Rush, Dove Cameron, Harold Perrineau, Bex Taylor-Klaus and Ginger Minj.

Anne Fletcher (The Proposal) is directing from a script by Kristin Hahn. Dumplin' is based on author Julie Murphy's best-selling novel of the same name.

Parton has recorded six new original songs for the film co-written by Linda Perry. The soundtrack also features new versions of classic Parton songs that feature special guest vocalists such as Sia, Miranda Lambert, Mavis Staples, Elle King, Alison Krauss, Rhonda Vincent, Macdonald and Aniston.

Song "Here I Am" performed by Parton and Sia, will be available for download and streaming on Sept. 14. The track originally appeared on Parton's 1971 album Coat of Many Colors.

Netflix teased Dumplin' on Twitter Wednesday alongside a gif of a pink pageant crown.