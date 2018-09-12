Henry Cavill attends the world premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" on July 12. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI. | License Photo

Henry Cavill is reportedly exiting the role of Superman at Warner. Bros. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Multiple reports have surfaced stating that Henry Cavill is exiting the role of Superman and will no longer be appearing as the superhero in any upcoming DC Comics films.

Cavill was said to have been approached about a cameo role in DC's upcoming Shazam! film with contract talks between the actor and Warner Bros. breaking down, closing the door on other Superman appearances, noted The Hollywood Reporter citing sources.

The Wrap confirmed that Cavill is out as Superman, citing individuals with knowledge of the situation.

Cavill's departure comes as Warner Bros. and DC are reportedly focusing on a standalone Supergirl movie as opposed to a sequel to 2013's Man of Steel.

Cavill has starred as Superman in three films including Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League.

Warner Bros. and Cavill have yet to confirm the news or officially comment on the matter.