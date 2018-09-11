Nicole Kidman shines at TIFF premiere of 'Destroyer'

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman dazzled on the red carpet Monday.

The 51-year-old Australian star attended the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her movie Destroyer at the Winter Garden Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

Kidman wore a white, tailored pantsuit with a ruffled blouse and nude pumps. Director Karyn Kusama and co-stars Tatiana Maslany and Sebastian Stan joined her at the event.

Destroyer stars Kidman as Erin Bell, an LAPD detective who previously went undercover in a gang with tragic results. The character must contend with the leader of the gang when he emerges years later.

Kidman sported an all-black ensemble to promote Destroyer in interviews earlier in the day. She told Entertainment Weekly she was thrilled to play a new type of character.

"I grew up on these kinds of films," the star said. "I watched [Al] Pacino play these roles, I watched all of the men in the '70s get the chance to do it, but I don't have a female [equivalent]. That's exciting as an actress to get the chance to do that."

"This character is also so far removed from me, so that's part of the appeal as an actor: going to places I haven't been given the chance to go," she added. "I'm all about finding characters and stories that [make me] go, 'This is new, but it's still emotionally relevant.'"

Destroyer opens in theaters Dec. 25.