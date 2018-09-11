Jason Statham (R) and his partner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend the premiere of "The Meg" on August 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dwayne Johnson has posted an on-set photo from his upcoming "Fast and Furious" spinoff also starring Jason Statham. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has posted on Instagram a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming Fast and Furious spinoff film also starring Jason Statham titled Hobbs and Shaw.

The black and white photo features Statham and director David Leitch (Deadpool 2) speaking in front of an exotic car.

Hobbs and Shaw, set to hit theaters on July 26, 2019, features Johnson and Statham reprising their Fast and Furious franchise roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw.

"DAY 1 and the evolution has officially begun. Long awaited Fast & Furious spin-off movie, #HobbsAndShaw is electric," Johnson said to caption the photo.

"My partner in heavy crime & fun @jasonstatham is lookin' like $1million bucks and holdin' it all down. Our visionary & bad ass director @davidmleitch (just directed Deadpool2) at the helm and ready to evolve the franchise in exciting and fresh new ways," he continued.

"Keep crushing on that set boys... the man known as "HOBBS" will touch down in London in two weeks. Pancakes, tequila and ass kickin's on me."

Johnson said in April that he wasn't sure if he would be starring in the next mainline entry in the series, Fast and Furious 9 following feuds with co-stars Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson. "Right now I'm concentrating on making the spinoff as good as it can be," Johnson said at the time.