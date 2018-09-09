Demian Bichir arrives at the 73rd Annual Peabody Awards in New York City on May 19, 2014. | License Photo

Taissa Farmiga's "The Nun" is the No. 1 movie in North America. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- The Nun -- the latest addition to The Conjuring horror universe -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $53.5 million in receipts during its opening weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Crazy Rich Asians with $13.6 million, followed by Peppermint at No. 3 with $13.3 million, The Meg at No. 4 with $6 million and Searching at No. 5 with $4.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Mission: Impossible -- Fallout at No. 6 with $3.8 million, Disney's Christopher Robin at No. 7 with $3.2 million, Operation Finale at No. 8 with $3 million, Alpha at No. 9 with $2.5 million and BlacKkKlansman at No. 10 with $1.6 million.