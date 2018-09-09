'Roma,' Olivia Colman and Willem Dafoe win top awards in Venice

Alfonso Cuaron, winner of best director for "Gravity," poses with his Oscars backstage at the 86th Academy Awards on March 2, 2014 in Los Angeles. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

American writers and directors Joel Cohen and Ethan Cohen attend a photo call for "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" at the 75th Venice Film Festival in Italy on August 31. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

American actor Willem Dafoe attends the premiere of "At Eternity's Gate" at the 75th Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 3. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

English actress Olivia Colman attends the premiere for "The Favorite" during the 75th Venice Film Festival in Italy on August 30. Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Alfonso Cuarón's Roma won the Golden Lion Award for Best Picture at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.

Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favorite earned the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize on Saturday and its star Olivia Colman was declared Best Actress.

Jacques Audiard was deemed Best Director for helming The Sisters Brothers and the Best Actor honor went to Willem Dafoe for At Eternity's Gate.

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen won the Best Screenplay Award for penning The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.

The Nightingale won the Special Jury Prize and its standout cast member Baykali Ganambarr was named Best Younger Actor or Actress.