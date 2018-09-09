'Roma,' Olivia Colman and Willem Dafoe win top awards in Venice

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Alfonso Cuarón's Roma won the Golden Lion Award for Best Picture at the Venice Film Festival this weekend.
Yorgos Lanthimos' The Favorite earned the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize on Saturday and its star Olivia Colman was declared Best Actress.
Jacques Audiard was deemed Best Director for helming The Sisters Brothers and the Best Actor honor went to Willem Dafoe for At Eternity's Gate.
Joel Coen and Ethan Coen won the Best Screenplay Award for penning The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.
The Nightingale won the Special Jury Prize and its standout cast member Baykali Ganambarr was named Best Younger Actor or Actress.