Film producer Frank Marshall attends the premiere of "Jason Bourne" in Las Vegas on July 18, 2016. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Producer Kathleen Kennedy arrives at a Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation dinner in Las Vegas on April 17, 2013. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Screen legend Cicely Tyson will be presented with an honorary Oscar in November. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Publicist Marvin Levy, composer Lalo Schifrin and actress Cicely Tyson are to receive honorary Oscars at 10th annual Governors Awards ceremony on Nov. 18.

"Choosing the honorees for its awards each year is the happiest of all the Board of Governors' work. And this year, its selection of five iconic artists was made with universal acclaim by the Academy's 54 spirited governors," the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences President John Bailey said in a statement.

Tyson's fellow artists were quick to congratulate her on Twitter.

"So happy to see @IAmCicelyTyson included on this list of honorees! Bravo @TheAcademy," filmmaker Debbie Allen tweeted.

"Aaaahhh!!!! THIS gives me LIFE!!! Beyond deserved!!! Love, love you beauty @IAmCicelyTyson," actress-producer Viola Davis wrote in her own post.

Husband and wife producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall -- whose credits include E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones and Star Wars franchises, and Schindler's List -- will be honored with the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award at the Governors Awards gala, which is to take place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

"Kathy and I are deeply honored to be recognized by the Academy with the Irving Thalberg Award and congratulate Marvin Levy, Lalo Schifrin and Cicely Tyson on their well deserved honorary Oscars. Thanks for all the good wishes, it will be a grand celebration! @TheAcademy @amblin," Frank Marshall tweeted.