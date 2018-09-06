Popular movie Oscar category scrapped weeks after it's announced

(L-R) Actors Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman pose backstage with their awards at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 4. A proposed Oscar category for popular film was scrapped Thursday by organizers of the next edition of the awards ceremony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Thursday it no longer plans to include a Most Popular Film Oscar category in its upcoming 91st Academy Awards competition.

The academy announced the new category last month, saying it would pave the way for a blockbuster to be recognized at its high-profile ceremony. The category would have been a separate prize from the Best Picture Oscar, which typically is bestowed upon arthouse fare.

"There has been a wide range of reactions to the introduction of a new award, and we recognize the need for further discussion with our members," Academy Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson said in a statement. "We have made changes to the Oscars over the years -- including this year -- and we will continue to evolve while also respecting the incredible legacy of the last 90 years."

The 2019 Oscar nominations for excellence in film are expected to be announced Jan. 22. The winners will be revealed Feb. 24 in a Hollywood gala to be televised live on ABC.

The 2018 Best Picture Oscar went to The Shape of Water, while Sam Rockwell and Frances McDormand from Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri; Allison Janney from I, Tonya; and Gary Oldman from Darkest Hour took home the Oscars for acting.