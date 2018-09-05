Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the new trailer for "Halloween." Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Michael Myers returns home for a confrontation with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) in the second trailer for Halloween.

The clip, released Wednesday, features Myers walking the streets of his old neighborhood on Halloween night after escaping from a mental hospital. Myers quickly reverts back to his serial killing ways and obtains his signature weapon, a butcher knife.

Strode, meanwhile, is seen pleading with her adult daughter about being prepared for Myers' return. Strode, who has been training for this moment, is seen using various firearms as she confronts her brother one final time.

"He is a killer, but he will be killed tonight," Strode says.

Halloween, from director David Gordon Green, who co-wrote the script with Danny McBride, is set to hit theaters on Oct. 19.

John Carpenter, who directed the original 1978 Halloween which also starred Curtis, is an executive producer on the new film which he says will ignore all the sequels made after the first one.