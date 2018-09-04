Former "Police Academy" star Steve Guttenberg said a new film in the comedy series is on the way. Photo courtesy of Jason Szenes/EPA

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Steve Guttenberg announced on Twitter that a new film in the Police Academy series is in development.

"Adam , the next Police Academy is coming, no details yet, but it is in a gift bag being readied!" the actor said on Monday in response to a fan requesting that a new film in the series be made in London.

Guttenberg, 60, starred as Carey Mahoney in the first four Police Academy films that followed a rag-time team of police recruits as they go through training and then later fight crime.

The comedy series spanned seven movies in total with the last entry arriving in 1994 with Police Academy: Mission to Moscow. Michael Winslow and Bobcat Goldthwait were also a part of the ensemble cast.

The Police Academy films also spawned an animated series and a toy line.