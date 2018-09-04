Bruce Willis arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of "Rock the Kasbah" on October 19, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The upcoming sixth installment in the Die Hard series starring a returning Bruce Willis will be titled McClane, a producer on the project has confirmed.

"You can tell our intention by the fact that the title page we handed in [for the script] says, McClane," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura said to Empire on Sunday.

"We want you to get invested in John McClane more than ever before," he continued. Di Bonaventura also confirmed that the new film would go back and fourth between the past and present as it also explores a younger John McClane.

The McClane title was also confirmed by Entertainment Weekly. A previous title for the project was Die Hard: Year One.

Willis has starred as John McLane in all five previous Die Hard films. The new installment will be directed by Len Wiseman who helmed the fourth entry, Live Free or Die Hard.