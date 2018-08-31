Hugh Jackman attends the Japan premiere of "The Greatest Showman" on February 13. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Hugh Jackman (L) with Deborra-lee Furness. Jackman stars as former politician Gary Hart in the first trailer for "The Front Runner." File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman portrays real-life former politician Gary Hart as his presidential campaign crumbles following a sex scandal in the first trailer for The Front Runner.

The clip, released Thursday, features Jackman on the campaign trail when a story about an extramarital affair he had threatens to bring everything he's worked for down.

As tabloid journalism and political journalism collide for the first time, Jackman argues that his personal life shouldn't matter to the press before he has to admit to his wife, played by Vera Farmiga (Lee Hart), what happened.

"This campaign is about the future. Not rumors. Not sleaze. And I care about the sanctity of this process," Jackman says.

Hart, who was considered the front-runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination, was forced to drop out of the race following the story about his affair with actress and model Donna Rice.

The cast also includes J.K. Simmons as Hart's campaign manager Bill Dixon, Mamoudou Athie as Washington Post reporter A.J. Parker and Sara Paxton as Rice.

The Front Runner, directed by Jason Reitman and based on Matt Bai's 2014 book All the Truth is Out, is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 7.