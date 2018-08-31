Chris Hemsworth lands lead in Netflix movie 'Dhaka'

Chris Hemsworth arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "12 Strong" on January 16 in New York City. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Actor Chris Hemsworth of "Thor" fame takes a selfie with fans before the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27 in Indiana. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Chris Hemsworth is to star in a new action movie for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth has signed on to play a mercenary in Dhaka, a Netflix movie scheduled to film this winter in India and Indonesia.

"Chris Hemsworth will star in 'Dhaka,' an action movie about kidnap extraction. It will be the feature film directorial debut for Sam Hargrave, who in addition to being the second unit director on #AvengerInfinityWar used to be Chris Evans' stunt double! How cool is that?!?" See What's Next, a Twitter feed dedicated to Netflix news, said Thursday.

Evans plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinema Universe where Hemsworth plays Thor.

The Hollywood Reporter said fraternal filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo -- who also directed Hemsworth in Avengers: Infinity War and Hargrave in two Captain America blockbusters -- wrote the screenplay and are producing Dhaka.

Hemsworth is now working on the new Men in Black adventure and recently shared on Twitter a brief video of him attempting to shave stunt man Bobby Hanton during a break from filming.

"Behind the scenes on MIB getting @BobbyHanton camera ready. Unfortunately they didn't use him that day due to multiple cuts on his face. Nothing a bit of makeup can't fix #MenInBlack," Hemsworth captioned the clip.