Michelle Yeoh attends the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" on July 7. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Awkwafina may star in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" alongside her "Crazy Rich Asians" co-star Michelle Yeoh. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Crazy Rich Asians co-stars Awkwafina and Michelle Yeoh are being eyed to star in upcoming interdimensional action film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Awkwafina and Yeoh are in talks to join the project which hails from filmmaking duo Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as The Daniels, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Kwan and Scheinert are behind 2016 Sundance Film Festival standout Swiss Army Man which starred Paul Dano as a stranded man who befriends a flatulent corpse played by Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo are producing Everything Everywhere All at Once. No plot details have been released.

Awkwafina will next be seen alongside Emma Roberts in sci-fi thriller Paradise Hills. Yeoh currently stars on Star Trek: Discovery.

Crazy Rich Asians has enjoyed success at the box office, becoming the No. 1 movie in North America two weeks in a row.