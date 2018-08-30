'Top Gun: Maverick' delayed until June 2020

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Miles Teller (L) and Keleigh Sperry arrive for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Tom Cruise. Paramount has delayed the film close to one year. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Paramount has delayed its upcoming sequel to 1986's Top Gun titled Top Gun: Maverick to June 26, 2020.

The film, which will star a returning Tom Cruise as Maverick, was originally set for release on July 12, 2019. Paramount says the delay is to give filmmakers more time to work out the logistics of presenting flight sequences using new technology and planes.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, entered into production in May with Cruise posting on social media a photo of himself in full pilot gear as he looked on at a F-14A Tomcat.

Cruise will be joined by Miles Teller as the son of original character Goose, Val Kilmer reprising his role as Iceman, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris.

The sequel will follow Maverick in the present day as he deals with the rise of drone technology which is making his style of jet fighter flying obsolete. Cruise's character will also be seen taking Teller under his wing as a new protege.

Paramount also announced a May 15, 2020 release date for a sequel to A Quiet Place. Original star and director John Krasinski is penning the sequel.

Other date changes by the studio included moving up Sonic the Hedgehog from Nov. 15, 2019 to Nov. 8, 2019 and its new Terminator film from Nov. 22, 2019 to Nov. 15, 2019.