Dwayne Johnson to portray King Kamehameha in 'The King'

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson is set to star as historical figure King Kamehameha in an upcoming film titled The King from director Robert Zemeckis.

Johnson announced his involvement with the film on Instagram Wednesday where he described the history behind King Kamehameha and the fact that he has been eyeing the role since he started acting.

"Humbled & grateful to begin this once in a lifetime journey," the actor said alongside a screenshot of a news article about The King. "King Kamehameha - the legendary King was the first to unite the warring Hawaiian islands - fulfilling the prophecy that surrounded his fabled life since birth and creating the powerful & spiritual 50th state as we know it today," he continued.

"From the day I began my Hollywood career (2001), my dream was to bring this legacy to life. In Polynesian culture we have a belief, that something isn't done when it's ready... it's done when it's right. The time is right," Johnson said.

Johnson is producing The King through his Seven Bucks Productions company with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, Variety reported. Zemeckis (Back to the Future, Forrest Gump) is also producing along with Beau Flynn and Wendy Jacobson executive producing.

Warner Bros. and New Line plan on shooting The King in 2020.