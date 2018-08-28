Marlon Wayans to have multiple roles in Netflix's 'Sextuplets'

Marlon Wayans and Monica Raymund arrive on the carpet the 2016 NBCUNIVERSAL Upfront on May 16, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Marlon Wayans is set to star a new Netflix film titled "Sextuplets." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Marlon Wayans is returning to Netflix to star in a new comedy film titled Sextuplets where he will be portraying multiple characters.

The film, from director Michael Tiddes (A Haunted House, Naked), will feature Wayans as Alan, a man who decides to meet his birth mother for the first time before the arrival of his first child. Alan will also meet his brother Russell and discover that he was born a sextuplet.

Alan and Russell then journey together in order to meet the four other siblings, all set to be portrayed by Wayans.

Netflix posted on Twitter a behind-the-scenes photo of Wayans sitting in a makeup chair, hinting at the preparation the actor will go through in order to portray multiple characters.

Marlon Wayans will play SIX CHARACTERS in "Sextuplets," a new movie about a man who discovers he was born a sextuplet and decides to seek out his long-lost siblings. pic.twitter.com/I6NfQgX0y3 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) August 27, 2018

Wayans is also a writer and producer on the project which enters into production in September. Netflix will release the film globally in 2019.

Sextuplets is the third collaboration between Wayans and Netflix after the comedian starred in film Naked and hosted his own stand-up comedy show titled Woke-ish.

"Excited to be in business with Netflix on yet another project. I love how they embrace comedy and diversity. I am looking forward to doing the thing I love most... comedy," Wayans said in a statement.