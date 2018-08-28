'Bad Times at the El Royale': Seven strangers meet in new trailer

Chris Hemsworth attends the premiere of "Avengers: Infinity War" on April 23. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Jeff Bridges and Chris Hemsworth are two of the seven strangers who have dark secrets in the latest trailer for Bad Times at the El Royale.

The clip, released Tuesday, features Bridges pretending to be a priest as he checks into the El Royale hotel that is also housing Jon Hamm, Dakota Johnson, Cynthia Erivo, Cailee Spaeny, bellhop Lewis Pullman and Hemsworth, who arrives late in the rain.

Each stranger is hiding something about their true identity as a crazy night unfolds at the rundown hotel, which is divided into two sections across the California-Nevada state line.

"This is not a place for a priest, father. You shouldn't be here," Pullman warns Bridges.

The 1960s-set thriller is written and directed by Drew Goddard, who previously worked with Hemsworth on The Cabin in the Woods. The filmmaker also received an Oscar nomination for penning The Martian.

"Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at Lake Tahoe's El Royale, a rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption... before everything goes to hell," reads the synopsis.

Bad Times at the El Royale is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 12.