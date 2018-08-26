'Crazy Rich Asians' is No. 1 for 2nd weekend with $25M

Cast member Gemma Chan attends the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" in Los Angeles on July 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member and rapper Awkwafina attends the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" in Los Angeles on July 7. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Henry Golding attends the premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians" in Los Angeles on July 7. The romantic comedy is No. 1 at the North American box office for a second weekend. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $25 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Meg with $13 million, followed by The Happytime Murders at No. 3 with $10 million, Mission: Impossible -- Fallout at No. 4 with $8 million and {i:Disney's Christopher Robin at No. 5 with $6.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Mile 22 at No. 6 with $6 million, Alpha at No. 7 with $5.6 million, BlacKkKlansman at No. 8 with $5.3 million, A.X.L. at No. 9 with $2.9 million and Slender Man at No. 10 with $2.8 million.