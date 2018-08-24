John Cho is set to star in "Tigertail" from writer and director Alan Yang. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- John Cho is set to star in Netflix film Tigertail, from Master of None co-creator Alan Yang.

The film, written and directed by Yang, will explore the poor life choices made by two people and the consequences that they face. Tigertail is based on events that happened to Yang's family and will span generations and locations from 1950s Taiwan to present day New York City.

Cho will be joined onscreen by Christine Ko (Hawaii Five-O) and Tzi Ma (Arrival). Yang is also producing along with Charles D. King (Mudbound), Kim Roth (Inside Man), and Poppy Hanks (Fences) alongside executive producers Peter Pastorelli (Beasts of No Nation) and David Lee (Life of Pi).

"I'm directing a movie! Could not be more excited to be working with a dream team of Asian talent, including @johnthecho, @christine_ko, @tzima8, @haydenszeto, and Mickey Rooney. (One of these names may be inaccurate.)," Yang said on Twitter, joking about late actor Rooney -- who infamously starred as an Asian character in Breakfast at Tiffany's -- joining the project.

Cho can be seen in Searching, which arrived in select theaters on Friday. Jon M. Chu and Henry Golding, who directed and starred in Crazy Rich Asians, respectively, made headlines for buying out a theater for Searching in support of Cho.