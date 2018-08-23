Awkwafina, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Constance Wu, Sonoya Mizuno and Jon M. Chu, left to right, attend the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon on April 24. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

John Cho attends the Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Henry Golding bought out a theater for John Cho's new movie "Searching." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Jon M. Chu and Henry Golding are showing their support for John Cho and his new film.

The 38-year-old Taiwanese-American director and 31-year-old British-Malaysian actor bought out a theater for Cho's movie Searching, which opens in select theaters Friday.

Chu and Golding, who directed and starred in Crazy Rich Asians, respectively, were promoting their film when they came across a poster for Searching.

"@henrygolding and I are Excited to be Buying out a theater for #SearchingMovie starring our brother @JohnTheCho!! Go see this film!!!" Chu wrote on Twitter.

"Fellow Trojan @aneeshchaganty directed it," he added, referencing his alma mater, the USC School of Cinematic Arts. "#GoldOpen #AsianAugust."

"Me and @jonmchu were at the theatre surprising audience members, but had to stop off at a @johnthecho poster for @searchingmovie," Golding added on Instagram. "We both decided to buy out a cinema when it comes out and spread the support we have been receiving for CRA #GoldOpen... Can't wait to see it, coming soon!"

Cho and Chagnanty responded by thanking Chu and Golding on Twitter.

"Aw, thanks fellas! you really are crazy and rich!" Cho wrote.

"Thank you guys. This is super super super awesome. #AsianAugust," Chagnanty said.

Crazy Rich Asians, the first film by a major Hollywood studio to feature an all-Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club (1993), topped the North American box office with $25.2 million over the weekend. The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday a sequel to the movie is in the works at Warner Bros.