Ed Harris arrives at the premiere of "Kodachrome" on September 8, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jon Hamm joins the cast of "Top Gun: Maverick" along with Ed Harris. File Photo by Patrick Rideaux/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm and Ed Harris are the latest actors to join Paramount's upcoming sequel to 1986's Top Gun titled Top Gun: Maverick.

Hamm and Harris' roles in the film, which will feature a returning Tom Cruise as Maverick, remain under wraps.

Hamm and Harris join the cast along with Lewis Pullman, the son of actor Bill Pullman. The still expanding cast of Top: Gun Maverick also includes Miles Teller as the son of original character Goose, Val Kilmer reprising his role as Iceman, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro as a pilot and love interest of Teller.

Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin and Danny Ramirez are also in talks for various roles in the film.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is set for release on July 12, 2019. The sequel will follow Maverick in the present day as he deals with the rise of drone technology which is making his style of jet fighter flying obsolete. Cruise's character will also be seen taking Teller under his wing as a new protege.