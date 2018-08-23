John Lithgow to portray Roger Ailes in Fox News film

John Lithgow (L) with his wife Mary Yeager. Lithgow will star as Roger Ailes in an upcoming film about Fox News. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- John Lithgow has been cast as former chairman and CEO of Fox News Roger Ailes in an upcoming film about the cable network and Ailes being forced to resign following allegations of sexual misconduct.

The untitled film will center on the women who accused Ailes of sexual misconduct and helped take him down, including former Fox news anchor's Megyn Kelly who will be portrayed by Charlize Theron and Gretchen Carlson who will be portrayed by Nicole Kidman.

Lithgow, Theron and Kidman will also be joined by Margot Robbie as a fictional Fox News associate producer.

Ailes exited Fox News in July 2016 following allegations from Carlson and Kelly. He then died in May 2017 at the age of 77. Carlson won a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News and Ailes in September 2016 that resulted in a $20 million settlement from the network.

The project is set to be directed by Jay Roach, based on a script by Charles Randolph (The Big Short). Theron is producing along with Roach, Randolph, Margaret Riley, Beth Kono and AJ Dix. No release date has been announced.

Lithgow will next appear in comedy Late Night with Mindy Kaling and an adaptation of Stephen King novel Pet Sematary.