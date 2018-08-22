Monica Barbaro, known for appearing in "Unreal," has been cast in "Top Gun: Maverick." Photo by Alba Vigaray/EPA

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Unreal star Monica Barbaro has been cast in upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick which features Tom Cruise returning in the lead role.

Barbaro will be featured in the film, a sequel to 1986's Top Gun, as a pilot and love interest of star Miles Teller, Variety reported.

Teller is set to portray the son of original character Goose (Anthony Edwards), who died in the first film. Cruise's Maverick will take Teller under his wing as a new protege.

The cast also includes a returning Val Kilmer as Iceman, Jennifer Connelly and Glen Powell.

Thomasin McKenzie, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin and Danny Ramirez are also in talks for various roles in the film, Deadline reported.

Top Gun: Maverick, directed by Joseph Kosinski, is set for release on July 12, 2019. The sequel will follow Maverick in the present day as he deals with the rise of drone technology which is making his style of jet fighter flying obsolete.

Barbaro is also set to be seen on television shows Chicago Justice and The Good Cop. Top Gun: Maverick is her first major film role.