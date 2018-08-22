Isabela Moner as the title character in "Dora the Explorer." Photo courtesy of Paramount

Michael Pena (L) with his wife Brie Shaffer. The actor has been cast in the "Dora the Explorer" live-action film starring Isabela Moner. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Michael Pena has joined the cast of Paramount's upcoming live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon cartoon Dora the Explorer.

Pena will be featured in the film as the father of Dora, set to be portrayed by Isabela Moner.

Pena and Moner will be joined by Eva Longoria as Dora's mother along with Eugenio Derbez, Micke Moreno, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden, Adriana Barraza and Temuera Morrison.

The film, which has entered into production in Queensland, Australia, will follow Dora as she enters into high school after a life spent exploring jungles. She will then find herself leading a team of teenagers and her monkey Boots on an adventure to save her lost parents that also involves a mystery surrounding a lost Incan civilization.

Paramount recently released the first photo of Moner as Dora that features the actress wearing the character's signature pink shirt and orange shorts.

Dora the Explorer, directed by James Bobin, is set to arrive in theaters on Aug. 2, 2019.

Pena was last seen in Marvel sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp, Netflix film Extinction and is set to star in Netflix's fourth season of Narcos.