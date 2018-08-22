Idris Elba attends the New York premiere of "The Dark Tower" on July 31, 2017. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Idris Elba (R) and Sabrina Dhowre attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Idris Elba shut down reports he will succeed Daniel Craig as 007. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Idris Elba says he won't play fictional spy James Bond.

The 45-year-old British actor shut down reports he will succeed Daniel Craig as 007 during an appearance Tuesday.

Elba was attending the London premiere of his directorial debut, Yardie, when he was questioned about the role. Good Morning Britain asked the star if viewers were looking at "the next 007."

"No," he responded.

Today featured a clip Wednesday of Elba discussing the prospect with another reporter.

"I don't even want to talk about it, honestly," the actor said.

The Luther star has been rumored as the next James Bond for years, but previously dismissed rumors in 2016. He appeared to tease his casting this month on Twitter before telling his followers to ignore the speculation.

"My name's Elba, Idris Elba," the star wrote before adding, "Don't believe the HYPE..."

Craig has portrayed James Bond in four films, and will reprise the role in a new movie. Trainspotting director Danny Boyle left the project this week due to creative differences.