Tessa Thompson cast as Lady in 'Lady and the Tramp' remake

Tessa Thompson attends the premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" on October 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tessa Thompson has joined the cast of Disney's upcoming remake of "Lady and the Tramp." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Tessa Thompson has been cast in Disney's live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp which is set to debut on the studio's upcoming streaming service which launches in 2019.

Thompson will voice one of the film's leads, cocker spaniel Lady who falls for street smart dog Tramp, voiced by Justin Theroux, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress joins a cast that includes Kiersey Clemons as Darling, the human owner of Lady; Ashley Jensen as the voice of Scottish Terrier Jackie and Benedict Wong as the voice of English bulldog Bull.

The film will feature the animal characters being brought to life using CGI, similar to Disney's 2016 remake of The Jungle Book.

Charlie Bean (The Lego Ninjago Movie) is directing based on a script by Andrew Bujalski. Lady and the Tramp was first released as a fully animated film in 1955.

Thompson will next be seen in boxing sequel Creed II on Nov. 28 and is set to star alongside Chris Hemsworth in a new version of Men in Black.