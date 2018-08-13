Benicio Del Toro attends the premiere of "Sicario: Day of the Soldado" at the Westwood Village Theatre in Los Angeles on June 26, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Benicio del Toro is set to star in Oliver Stone's drama White Lies. The story follows del Toro's character Jack, a child of divorced parents, as he struggles to avoid repeating his their mistakes in his own marriage and with his son. In doing so, he engages in many sexual conquests to find freedom, only to find himself even more emotionally lost than before. He eventually meets a woman whose life juxtaposes his own, which leads him to forge path to clarity. Filming is set to begin in New York City in the spring.

Stone is writing and directing the movie, which will be produced by Fernando Sulichin with Ross Katz.

Del Toro won an Academy Award in 2000 for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Javier Rodriguez in Traffic. Del Toro's last role on the big screen was as The Collector in Avengers: Infinity War and he will also be starring in Ben Stiller's Escape at Dannemora debuting this fall on Showtime.

Stone has won three Academy Awards in his career. He won Best Adapted Screenplay in 1978 for Midnight Express and Best Director for Platoon in 1986 and Born on the Fourth of July in 1989. His last film was Snowden the Edward Snowden biopic starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 2016.