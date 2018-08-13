'Back To The Future' cast reunite 33 years after original release

"Back to the Future" star Lea Thompson attends the premiere of "The Book of Henry" on June 14. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The cast of Back to the Future including Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, and Thomas Wilson, reunited 33 years after the original film arrived in theaters.

The group came together for the Fan Expo in Boston over the weekend and posed for a photo that was posted onto social media by all four stars.

"Back in 2018, even Biff made it," Fox said on Instagram, in reference to Wilson's character Biff Tannen, the antagonist of the series.

"Friends from the past in the future! @FANEXPOBoston So fun. Love these men," Thompson said on Twitter.

Back to the Future was released in July 1985. The classic time traveling film features Fox as Marty McFly as he uses a time machine built by his friend Dr. Emmett Brown (Lloyd) and goes back in time to the year 1955. He encounters a younger version of his mother Lorraine (Thompson) and must fight off school bully Biff (Wilson) while helping to ensure that his mother and father meet.

The film inspired two sequels, the futuristic Back to the Future Part II released in Nov. 1989 and Back to the Future Part III released in May 1990 which took place during the Wild West.

A Back to the Future Day was held in Oct. 2015 to mark the day Marty arrived to the future in Back to the Future Part II. The celebration included the release of Pepsi Perfect, a version of Pepsi seen in the film.