Idris Elba teases fans amid James Bond casting rumors

British actor Idris Elba teased fans on Twitter regarding buzz he is in the running to be the next James Bond. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Idris Elba took to Twitter Sunday to weigh in on revived rumors that he could be the next actor to play secret agent James Bond.

"My name's Elba, Idris Elba," he captioned a selfie, referencing the character's signature introduction, "Bond, James Bond."

As the tweet made headlines, he returned to his feed and posted, "Don't believe the HYPE..."

Daniel Craig is set to appear in the as-yet-untitled, 25th Bond picture, which is due in theaters in late 2019.

Craig, 50, previously played the globe-trotting hero in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre.

His successor has not been named yet.

Elba, 45, is best known for his work on the television dramas Luther and The Wire, as well as in the films Molly's Game, The Jungle Book, Thor, Pacific Rim, Zootopia and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.