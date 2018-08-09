Ben Schwartz to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in upcoming film

Ben Schwartz is set to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in an upcoming film about the blue speedster. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Ben Schwartz has been selected to voice Sonic the Hedgehog in Paramount's upcoming film based on the iconic video game character.

Schwartz confirmed the casting on Twitter Wednesday. "I. LOVE. 90S. BLUE. ICONIC. CHARACTERS. I am beyond excited about this movie," he said.

"It's gonna be amazing. I have been training by running, wagging my finger and impatiently tapping my foot. GOTTA GO FAST!" Schwartz continued, in reference to various poses Sonic is known for.

Schwartz joins a cast that includes Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter and James Marsden.

The Sonic the Hedgehog film will be a mix of both live-action and CGI. The project, from director Jeff Fowler (Gopher Broke) and executive producer Tim Miller (Deadpool), is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 19, 2019.

Schwartz, best known for starring on NBC's Parks and Recreation, has voiced Dewey Duck on Disney Channel's Duck Tales reboot and is set to voice Leonardo in Nickelodeon's upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated reboot.

Video game maker Sega first published Sonic the Hedgehog in 1991 for the Sega Genesis. The series to date has sold more than 360 million copies across various gaming platforms. A new Sonic game, Team Sonic Racing, was announced at E3 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC