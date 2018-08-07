Dolph Lundgren attends the premiere of the film "Creed" in Los Angeles on November 19, 2015. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Sylvester Stallone looks on during a signing ceremony to grant a posthumous pardon to former heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson in the White House on May 24 in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo

Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed and Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa in one of the first photos from "Creed II." Photo by Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures

Wood Harris stars as Tony "Little Duke" Burton and Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed in one of the first photos released from "Creed II." Photo by Barry Wetcher/Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- MGM and Warner Bros. Pictures released the first official photos from their upcoming boxing epic Creed II Tuesday.

Starring Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian "Big Nasty" Munteanu, Andre Ward, Phylicia Rashad and Dolph Lundgren, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 21.

One of Tuesday's images shows Stallone's Rocky wearing his trademark black leather jacket and hat as he holds a heavy bag in the gym for Jordan's Adonis, who is wearing boxing gloves, a long-sleeved shirt and sweatpants.

The second photo features Adonis heading to the ring in a red sleeveless hoodie, and red and white striped shorts.

"Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life," said a synopsis from the studios. "Facing an opponent with ties to his family's past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what's worth fighting for, and discover that nothing's more important than family."

Steven Caple Jr. directed the picture, which was based on screenplay Stallone wrote.