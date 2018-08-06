Margot Robbie posted on social media a photo of herself from the set of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Margot Robbie has transformed into late actress Sharon Tate in a new on-set photo taken from director Quentin Tarantino's next film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Robbie posted the image on Instagram Monday which features herself donning a black turtleneck sweater, a white miniskirt and white boots to resemble Tate.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will feature Robbie as Tate living next door to fictional television actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) who will be seen often with his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). The film takes place during the summer of 1969 when the Manson Family murders took place. Tate was one of the victims.

"First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood," Robbie captioned the image.

DiCaprio previously posted on Instagram the first image of himself and Pitt in the film. DiCaprio was seen wearing a yellow turtleneck sweater with an orange jacket standing next to Pitt who is donning sunglasses with a denim jacket and jeans.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set for release on July 26, 2019. The film was originally set to be released on Aug. 9 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Manson massacre.

Burt Reynolds, Dakota Fanning as Manson Family associate Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme, Al Pacino, Damian Lewis as actor Steve McQueen, Emile Hirsch, Timothy Olyphant, James Marsden and Tim Roth are also set to star.