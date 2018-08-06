Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista continues to defend fired series director James Gunn, posting on Twitter his reservations about appearing in a new Guardians entry without the filmmaker.

"I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for," the actor and former WWE star said Sunday in response to a fan who asked what his plans were if Disney did not re-hire Gunn to direct planned sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn't GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who'd empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis," he continued in reference to Disney who fired Gunn after a number of tweets he posted from 2008 to 2009 resurfaced.

The tweets, which featured Gunn joking about pedophilia and sexual assault, made the rounds online after they were highlighted by conservative blogs.

"That's just how I feel," Bautista concluded.

Bautista and the rest of the main Guardians of the Galaxy cast including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Michael Rooker, Pom Klementieff and Gunn's brother Sean Gunn released an open letter defending Gunn in July.

"We are not here to defend his jokes of many years ago but rather to share our experience having spent many years together on set making Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2," the letter said. "The character he has shown in the wake of his firing is consistent with the man he was every day on set, and his apology, now and from years ago when first addressing these remarks, we believe is from the heart, a heart we all know, trust and love."

"There is little due process in the court of public opinion. James is likely not the last good person to be put on trial," the letter continued. "Given the growing political divide in this country, it's safe to say instances like this will continue, although we hope Americans from across the political spectrum can ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality."