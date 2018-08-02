Netflix is set to release a documentary on Quincy Jones, pictured here, directed by his daughter Rashida Jones. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced a new documentary on legendary music and film producer Quincy Jones titled Quincy that is being co-directed by his daughter, Rashida Jones.

Rashida, best known for starring on Parks and Recreation and who has produced Netflix documentary Hot Girls Wanted, is helming the project along with Alan Hicks, director of music documentary Keep On Keepin' On.

Quincy is being produced by Paula DuPre Pesmen and executive produced by Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Adam Fell of Quincy Jones Productions.

The film will give an intimate look the life and times of Quincy, featuring private archival footage taken over the course of his 70-year career. Quincy is known for mentoring talents such as Lesley Gore, Michael Jackson, Oprah Winfrey, and Will Smith and has produced films such as The Color Purple.

Quincy produced three of Jackson's solo albums including Off The Wall, Thriller and Bad and composed the score to television miniseries Roots.

"It's rare that somebody who has lived as much life as my dad is still interested in growing and knowing the next generation," Rashida said in a statement. "He is such a man of action and accomplishments, but we were so lucky to spend real time with him, to let him reflect on life and the larger picture. I feel honored to be able to share that with audiences all over the world."

"There is really no one like Quincy, the sheer breadth of his work alone is unparalleled, but the story of him as a man has never been comprehensively told. It was a privilege to have his trust, allowing us to capture intimate moments giving insight into the fabric of the man," Hicks said.

Quincy is set to arrive on Netflix on Sept. 21. The film will also have a limited theatrical run.