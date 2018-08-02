Kiersey Clemons in talks for 'Lady and the Tramp' remake

Kiersey Clemons may potentially star in Disney's upcoming remake of "Lady and the Tramp." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Kiersey Clemons is being eyed to join the cast of Disney's live-action Lady and the Tramp remake from The Lego Ninjago Movie director Charlie Bean.

Clemons is in talks to portray Darling, the owner of cocker spaniel Lady, one of the film's live-action roles. The animal characters in the film will be brought to life using CGI.

The cast already includes Justin Theroux voicing street smart dog Tramp who falls for Lady and Ashley Jensen as the voice of Scottish Terrier Jackie.

The film will be Bean's first live-action work and will appear on Disney's upcoming streaming service that is set to launch in 2019. Andrew Bujalski penned the script.

Clemons, known for appearing on Angie Tribeca and for starring in Dope, will next be seen in upcoming thriller Sweetheart.