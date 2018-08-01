Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A prequel to beloved 1993 kids baseball movie The Sandlot is in development at Fox with original director and co-writer David Mickey Evans scripting the film.

Evans, who also helmed direct-to-video sequels The Sandlot 2 in 2005 and The Sandlot 3 in 2007, is writing the prequel with series newcomer Austin Reynolds, Variety reported.

The Sandlot, which gained popularity through strong VHS and DVD sales, took place during the summer of 1962 and followed a rag-tag sandlot baseball team as they welcome a newcomer into their ranks. The group of young boys then have to retrieve a signed baseball by Babe Ruth from The Beast, a neighborhood dog known for hoarding baseballs.

Plot details surrounding the prequel are being kept under wraps, with Deadline noting that the film could involve the legend of The Beast.

Evans and the orignal cast of The Sandlot including Marty York (Alan 'Yeah Yeah' McClennan), Tom Guiry (Scotty Smalls), Patrick Renna (Hamilton 'Ham' Porter), Chauncey Leopardi (Michael 'Squints' Palledorous), Brandon Adams (Kenny DeNunez), Victor DiMattia (Timmy Timmons), Grant Gelt (Bertram Grover Weeks) and Shane Obedzinski (Tommy 'Repeat' Timmons), reunited in April on Today, to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

A new collector's edition Blu-ray of The Sandlot was also released in honor of the film's 25th anniversary.