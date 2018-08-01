Kristen Bell attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Like Father" on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Mom-of-two Kristen Bell discussed her daughters on the red carpet Tuesday.

The 38-year-old actress shared details about 5-year-old Lincoln and 3-year-old Delta, her children with husband Dax Shepard, at the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix movie, Like Father.

"They're stubborn as all get out," she told Entertainment Tonight. "They get that from me."

Bell said Lincoln and Delta take after Shepard in that they are "really good critical thinkers."

"They ask a ton of questions and not annoying questions but questions that are leading them to sort of a greater truth," the star said.

"Like this afternoon my husband was listening to a podcast about Watergate about how the Nixon presidency fell and my 5-year-old was like, 'Why did that woman want to call the newspaper?' And he was trying to answer," she added.

Like Father stars Bell and Kelsey Grammer as a daughter and dad who bond during a cruise after Bell's character is left at the altar. Bell described the movie as a "dramedy" in an interview with Vulture published Tuesday.

"Even on a light and happy vacation, there can be a dangerous emotional undercurrent, which is what this film carries," Bell said.

"A dramedy is a closer approximation of real life, as opposed to a goofy comedy that's all jokes front to back, or a hard-to-watch dramatic film that makes you feel like you can't breathe because you're crying so much," she added.

Like Father premieres Friday on Netflix.