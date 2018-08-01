Nicole Kidman (R) and Keith Urban (L) arrive on the red carpet as Time celebrates its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world on April 24. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman is being eyed to star as former news anchor Gretchen Carlson in a film about former chairman and CEO of Fox News Roger Ailes.

Variety reported Kidman is in negotiations to portray Carlson, who accused, along with anchor Megyn Kelly, Ailes of sexual misconduct. Ailes left Fox News in July 2016 following the allegations before he died in May 2017 at the age of 77.

Carlson won a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News and Ailes in September 2016 that resulted in a $20 million settlement from the network.

The untitled film, from Annapurna Pictures and director Jay Roach and based on a script by Charles Randolph (The Big Short), will star Charlize Theron as Kelly.

Margot Robbie is also in talks to portray an associate producer at Fox News in the film, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Theron is producing along with Roach, Randolph, Margaret Riley, Beth Kono and AJ Dix. No release date has been announced.

Kidman will next be seen in DC's next superhero epic Aquaman, set for release on Dec. 21.