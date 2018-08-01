Official first look at the new @Terminator featuring Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis and Linda Hamilton. Directed by Tim Miller (DEADPOOL). Produced by James Cameron and David Ellison. In theatres 11.22.19. #Terminator pic.twitter.com/0E9he6ujm8

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Linda Hamilton is ready to take on Skynet as Sarah Connor in a new image released for the upcoming Terminator film which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and brings back former franchise helmer James Cameron as a producer.

The image, released by Paramount Pictures Wednesday on Twitter, features Sarah Connor suited up in military attire and holding a firearm while standing next to series newcomers Mackenzie Davis and Natalia Reyes.

Davis, standing in the middle of the trio, is seen holding a lead pipe and is wearing a tank-top that displays her muscular physique. Reyes meanwhile is wearing a mechanic shirt that features a logo for Arius Motors.

Davis, known for starring in Blade Runner 2049 and AMC's Halt and Catch Fire, is set to portray a character named Grace with Reyes (Birds of Passage) as Dani Ramos, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Hamilton famously portrayed Sarah Connor, the tough, action hero mother of John Connor, who goes on to lead the human resistance in the future against Skynet and its army of robots in 1984's Terminator and 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The new, currently untitled Terminator film will be a direct sequel to Judgment Day, the last Terminator film Schwarzenegger, Hamilton and Cameron worked together on. Cameron was not involved in the handful of other Terminator films that have released since 1991, including 2003's Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, 2009's Terminator Salvation and 2015's Terminator Genisys.

Deadpool helmer Tim Miller is directing based on a script by David Goyer. Cameron is producing alongside David Ellison. The film is expected to arrive in theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.