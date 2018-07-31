Tom Hardy stars in the new trailer for "Venom" alongside Riz Ahmed. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy attempts to control the powerful force living inside of him in the latest trailer for Venom.

The clip, released Tuesday, follows Hardy as reporter Eddie Brock, who after investigating the villainous Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) and his Life Foundation, becomes infected with an alien parasite that helps him transform into Marvel anti-hero Venom.

The parasite, known as a symbiote, has a mind of its own and frequently debates with Brock about how best to deal with enemies they encounter, including Drake and the police. Brock is seen trying to reason with the symbiote, attempting to talk it down from murdering any foe they encounter.

The trailer also includes looks at how Venom must contend with other symbiotes who can turn their limbs into weapons, including one that Drake controls.

The final scene features Brock stopping a robber inside a convenience store by becoming Venom.

"We will eat both your arms and then both of your legs and then we will eat your face right off your head. You will be this armless, legless, faceless thing, won't you? Going down the street like a turd in the wind," Venom says to the robber.

Venom, from director Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland), is set to arrive in theaters Oct. 5. Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate also star.