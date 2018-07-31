Priyanka Chopra joins Chris Pratt in 'Cowboy Ninja Viking'

Chris Pratt attends the premiere of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" on June 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra has been selected to star opposite Chris Pratt in Universal's upcoming adaptation of graphic novel Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Chopra was cast as the female lead following a chemistry test with Pratt, Variety reported. Chopra will be seen as the love interest of Pratt.

Cowboy Ninja Viking is being directed by Michelle MacLaren (Game of Thrones) from a screenplay by Dan Mazeau, Ryan Engle, Craig Mazin, Paul Wernick and David Reese.

The film, in preproduction, is based on the Image Comics graphic novel of the same name by A.J. Lieberman and artist Riley Rossmo. The graphic novel followed an assassin who is given the fighting ability and personalities of a cowboy, a ninja and a viking.

Pratt is producing the project, set to arrive in theaters on June 28, 2019, alongside Guymon Casady, Ben Forkner, Mark Gordon and Sara Scott.

Chopra, 36, made headlines recently following reports that she is engaged to singer Nick Jonas, 25, after two months of dating.