John Stamos (L) and Caitlin McHugh attend the premiere of "Christopher Robin" in Burbank, Calif., on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh got close on the red carpet Monday.

The 54-year-old actor and 32-year-old actress attended the premiere of Disney's Christopher Robin at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, Calif.

Stamos was all smiles in a black shirt and pants as he posed for photos with McHugh. The actress, who gave birth to the couple's first child in April, wore a formfitting purple dress with a crocheted design.

Christopher Robin stars Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell and Bronte Carmichael, and opens in theaters Aug. 3. The movie is inspired by the A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard book Winnie-the-Pooh.

"An honor and a pleasure to attend the premiere of Disney's Christopher Robin and the Dedication of The Sherman Brother's Stage," McHugh wrote on Instagram. "Perfect family film! #disney #ChristopherRobin #datenight."

Stamos and McHugh announced son Billy's birth on April 15. Stamos teared up about fatherhood in an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest the same month.

"It's so beautiful having a baby," the Fuller House star said.

"People are probably sick of me saying I've always wanted a kid, but you know, it just happened," he added. "I guess I was waiting for the perfect wife, which I have."